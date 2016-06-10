ALTON - The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) celebrated the achievement of 50 students with the bestowal of doctor of dental medicine degrees.

The students received their doctoral hoods during the SIU SDM commencement ceremony held Saturday, June 4 in SIUE’s Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom.

Title First Last City State Mr. John Anderson Champaign IL Ms. Rachel Anderson Edwardsville IL Ms. Kimberly Baptist Mount Prospect IL Mr. Jacob Bleyer Carterville IL Mr. Alexander Boerckel Peoria IL Ms. Laura Burgett Coal Valley IL Mr. John Cairns Naperville IL Mr. Patrick Cameron Coal City IL Mr. Kyle Clark Salem IL Mr. Jacob Coffey Taylorville IL Ms. Katherine Crane Carlinville IL Mr. Brandon Crivello Alton IL Ms. Sara Crocks Litchfield IL Mr. Matthew Dziarski Flossmoor IL Mr. Bryce Evans Moline IL Mr. Blake Ferando Edwardsville IL Mr. Peter Girgis Western Springs IL Ms. Natalia Habibi Springfield IL Ms. Beth Hagen Sullivan IL Ms. Denise Hand Pontoon Beach IL Ms. Morgan Harding Rock Island IL Mr. Cal Harmon Bartonville IL Mr. Joshua Hermanson Caledonia IL Mr. Robert Huey Effingham IL Ms. Kasey Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! Kirchner Mulkeytown IL Ms. Leslie Kleczek Princeville IL Ms. Laura Krabill Tiskilwa IL Ms. Kaydianne Legate Elsah IL Mr. Song Lim Granite City IL Mr. Kyle Livengood Sleepy Hollow IL Mr. Andrew Martens Colona IL Ms. Lauren McKinney Metamora IL Ms. Thais Meredith Edwardsville IL Mr. Daniel Meyer Naperville IL Mr. Aaron Michaels Bloomington IL Ms. Julie Niles Decatur IL Mr. Jon Owen Collinsville IL Ms. Reeya Patel Decatur IL Ms. Tanya Rachan DeKalb IL Craigory Raino Plainfield IL Ms. Tarah Ridenbark Worden IL Mr. Zachary Rodeffer Hamilton IL Mr. Eric Safranski Rock Island IL Mr. Tommy John Sagadraca Streamwood IL Ms. Brittany Scanlon Brighton IL Mr. Nicholas Varney Springfield IL Mr. Eliot Vildaver Buffalo Grove IL Mr. Campbell Walters Mt. Vernon IL Mr. Cody Whitworth Waterloo IL Mr. Brandon Yeager Hudson IL

