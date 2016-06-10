ALTON - The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) celebrated the achievement of 50 students with the bestowal of doctor of dental medicine degrees.

The students received their doctoral hoods during the SIU SDM commencement ceremony held Saturday, June 4 in SIUE’s Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom.

Title

First

Last

City

State

Mr.

John

Anderson

Champaign

IL

Ms.

Rachel

Anderson

Edwardsville

IL

Ms.

Kimberly

Baptist

Mount Prospect

IL

Mr.

Jacob

Bleyer

Carterville

IL

Mr.

Alexander

Boerckel

Peoria

IL

Ms.

Laura

Burgett

Coal Valley

IL

Mr.

John

Cairns

Naperville

IL

Mr.

Patrick

Cameron

Coal City

IL

Mr.

Kyle

Clark

Salem

IL

Mr.

Jacob

Coffey

Taylorville

IL

Ms.

Katherine

Crane

Carlinville

IL

Mr.

Brandon

Crivello

Alton

IL

Ms.

Sara

Crocks

Litchfield

IL

Mr.

Matthew

Dziarski

Flossmoor

IL

Mr.

Bryce

Evans

Moline

IL

Mr.

Blake

Ferando

Edwardsville

IL

Mr.

Peter

Girgis

Western Springs

IL

Ms.

Natalia

Habibi

Springfield

IL

Ms.

Beth

Hagen

Sullivan

IL

Ms.

Denise

Hand

Pontoon Beach

IL

Ms.

Morgan

Harding

Rock Island

IL

Mr.

Cal

Harmon

Bartonville

IL

Mr.

Joshua

Hermanson

Caledonia

IL

Mr.

Robert

Huey

Effingham

IL

Ms.

Kasey

Kirchner

Mulkeytown

IL

Ms.

Leslie

Kleczek

Princeville

IL

Ms.

Laura

Krabill

Tiskilwa

IL

Ms.

Kaydianne

Legate

Elsah

IL

Mr.

Song

Lim

Granite City

IL

Mr.

Kyle

Livengood

Sleepy Hollow

IL

Mr.

Andrew

Martens

Colona

IL

Ms.

Lauren

McKinney

Metamora

IL

Ms.

Thais

Meredith

Edwardsville

IL

Mr.

Daniel

Meyer

Naperville

IL

Mr.

Aaron

Michaels

Bloomington

IL

Ms.

Julie

Niles

Decatur

IL

Mr.

Jon

Owen

Collinsville

IL

Ms.

Reeya

Patel

Decatur

IL

Ms.

Tanya

Rachan

DeKalb

IL

 

Craigory

Raino

Plainfield

IL

Ms.

Tarah

Ridenbark

Worden

IL

Mr.

Zachary

Rodeffer

Hamilton

IL

Mr.

Eric

Safranski

Rock Island

IL

Mr.

Tommy John

Sagadraca

Streamwood

IL

Ms.

Brittany

Scanlon

Brighton

IL

Mr.

Nicholas

Varney

Springfield

IL

Mr.

Eliot

Vildaver

Buffalo Grove

IL

Mr.

Campbell

Walters

Mt. Vernon

IL

Mr.

Cody

Whitworth

Waterloo

IL

Mr.

Brandon

Yeager

Hudson

IL

