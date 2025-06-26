ALTON - Congrats to the six new graduates of the SIU Family Medicine Residency Program at Alton Memorial Hospital! Half will stay with BJC, helping fulfill the program’s mission to boost local primary care. Their continued commitment strengthens both the hospital and the community it serves.

The SIU Family Medicine Residency Program graduates included:

Rebecca Griffon, MD

Kamaal Hicks, MD

John Iskander, MD

Faith Maduka, MD

Ashley Osborn, MD

Danny Shehata, MD

Rebecca Hoffman, MD, MSPH, program director, says this marks the second class to complete the residency.

Dr. Hicks will practice at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Alton on the Alton Memorial Hospital campus, while Drs. Osborn and Maduka will continue their careers at BJC Medical Group Primary Care at Edwardsville. Drs. Shehata and Iskander are returning to Toronto, and Dr. Griffon is considering her next steps.

