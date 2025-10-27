ALTON — The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine will offer free dental care to veterans during its eighth annual Veterans Dental Care Day on Thursday, Nov. 13. The event will take place at the SIU SDM Dental Clinic, located at 1700 Annex St. in Alton.

Veterans can receive comprehensive dental services including exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, and extractions at no cost. To participate, patients must pre-register by calling 618-474-7062. Appointments are required as no walk-ins will be accepted to ensure efficient patient care.

The SIU School of Dental Medicine manages approximately 30,000 patient visits annually across its clinics in Alton, East St. Louis, and Edwardsville. These clinical experiences provide essential training for dental students and residents. The school serves as a key oral health care provider for communities in southern and central Illinois as well as the St. Louis metropolitan area, maintaining a dental home for about 10,000 active patients each year.

SIU Edwardsville, the parent institution, emphasizes a high-quality education designed to prepare students for professional success and community impact. The university’s campus is located on 2,660 acres near the Mississippi River, a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

Veterans interested in the free dental services are encouraged to register early to secure an appointment for the November event.

