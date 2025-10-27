ALTON — The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine will offer free dental care to veterans during its eighth annual Veterans Dental Care Day on Thursday, Nov. 13. The event will take place at the SIU SDM Dental Clinic, located at 1700 Annex St. in Alton.

Veterans can receive comprehensive dental services including exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings, and extractions at no cost. To participate, patients must pre-register by calling 618-474-7062. Appointments are required as no walk-ins will be accepted to ensure efficient patient care.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The SIU School of Dental Medicine manages approximately 30,000 patient visits annually across its clinics in Alton, East St. Louis, and Edwardsville. These clinical experiences provide essential training for dental students and residents. The school serves as a key oral health care provider for communities in southern and central Illinois as well as the St. Louis metropolitan area, maintaining a dental home for about 10,000 active patients each year.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIU Edwardsville, the parent institution, emphasizes a high-quality education designed to prepare students for professional success and community impact. The university’s campus is located on 2,660 acres near the Mississippi River, a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

Veterans interested in the free dental services are encouraged to register early to secure an appointment for the November event.

More like this:

Illinois Legislators Tour SIU SDM During Free Dental Care Event to Give Kids A Smile
Oct 18, 2025
Free Baby Essentials and Health Services Offered August 9 in Belleville.
Aug 7, 2025
BESt Healthcare Summer Program Spotlights Careers In Dentistry For 30 High School Students
Jul 12, 2025
There's Always Something at SIUE, September 19, 2025 Edition
Sep 19, 2025
High School Healthcare Bootcamps at HSHS Hospitals in Breese, Greenville, Highland and O’Fallon
Oct 6, 2025

 