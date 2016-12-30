Complete Game Notes

SIUE (5-9, 0-0) vs.
Tennessee Tech (4-11, 0-0)
Sat., Dec. 21, 2:30 p.m.
Vadalabene Center 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

TV: None
Radio: 88-7 the Sound (Joe Pott, T.J. Weber) 

OPENING TIP
SIUE opens its sixth Ohio Valley Conference season Saturday. The Cougars have a 29-51 overall record in OVC play. 

Article continues after sponsor message

DOLLAR DAY
Saturday's game is the second game of a doubleheader with the women's team. The double-dip features $1.00 general admission tickets. Hot dogs, popcorn and soft drinks also are just $1.00 while supplies last.

SOPHOMORE SEASON 
SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his second season at the helm. The Edwardsville, Illinois, native is now 11-31 as the Cougars' head coach. 

LAST TIME
Burak Eslik scored 30 points while Jalen Henry and Christian Ellis each turned in double-doubles, helping SIUE snap a six-game losing streak with an 85-67 win over Missouri S&T Wednesday at Vadalabene Center. Eslik finished 9 for 16 from the field and drained five three-pointers on his way to the second 30-plus point outing of his career. Henry scored 20 points and grabbed a career-best 12 rebounds for the second double-double of his season and career. Ellis scored 10 points and hauled in a career-high 10 rebounds for his first double-double. Carlos Anderson added 16 points.

SERIES STUFF
Tonight is the 10th meeting between the two schools. Tennessee Tech holds a 6-3 lead in the series. All three of SIUE's wins have come in Edwardsville. 

More like this:

SIUE Men's Basketball's Run Ends With First Round Loss In NCAA Tournament
Mar 21, 2025
Collinsville Native Ray'Sean Taylor's Explosive Night Key To SIUE's Road Success
Feb 24, 2025
SIUE'S Ray'Sean Taylor, A Collinsville Native, Named Player Of Year In OVC
Mar 4, 2025
Collinsville Native Ray'Sean Taylor Shines Again: Cougars Defeat Little Rock 73-65 to Reach Semifinals
Mar 2, 2025
SIUE Completes Season Sweep with Win at Western Illinois, Collinsville's Ray'Sean Taylor Nets 23 Points For Cougars
Feb 4, 2025

 