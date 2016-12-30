Complete Game Notes

SIUE (5-9, 0-0) vs.

Tennessee Tech (4-11, 0-0)

Sat., Dec. 21, 2:30 p.m.

Vadalabene Center

TV: None

Radio: 88-7 the Sound (Joe Pott, T.J. Weber)

OPENING TIP

SIUE opens its sixth Ohio Valley Conference season Saturday. The Cougars have a 29-51 overall record in OVC play.

DOLLAR DAY

Saturday's game is the second game of a doubleheader with the women's team. The double-dip features $1.00 general admission tickets. Hot dogs, popcorn and soft drinks also are just $1.00 while supplies last.

SOPHOMORE SEASON

SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris is in his second season at the helm. The Edwardsville, Illinois, native is now 11-31 as the Cougars' head coach.

LAST TIME

Burak Eslik scored 30 points while Jalen Henry and Christian Ellis each turned in double-doubles, helping SIUE snap a six-game losing streak with an 85-67 win over Missouri S&T Wednesday at Vadalabene Center. Eslik finished 9 for 16 from the field and drained five three-pointers on his way to the second 30-plus point outing of his career. Henry scored 20 points and grabbed a career-best 12 rebounds for the second double-double of his season and career. Ellis scored 10 points and hauled in a career-high 10 rebounds for his first double-double. Carlos Anderson added 16 points.

SERIES STUFF

Tonight is the 10th meeting between the two schools. Tennessee Tech holds a 6-3 lead in the series. All three of SIUE's wins have come in Edwardsville.

