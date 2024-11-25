SIU Medicine’s Pelvic Wellness Center and Samuel Grampsas, MD, earned the distinction as an InterStim™ Center of Excellence by Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), the world’s largest medical device manufacturer. The honor is awarded to providers with expertise in using the InterStim™ system to treat overactive bladder, non-obstructive urinary retention and chronic fecal incontinence. SIU Medicine is the only provider within a 50-mile radius of Springfield to hold this distinction.

According to the National Association for Continence, more than 33 million Americans live with incontinence, and many of them don’t realize their condition may be treatable. Of those patients who do seek treatment, many choose the InterStim™ system. This technology provides relief by gently stimulating the patient’s sacral nerves through a small device implanted in the lower back. In the 20 years since its debut, more than 300,000 patients worldwide have benefitted from it.

“My goal is to help patients with incontinence issues so they can have the best quality of life,” said Grampsas. “The providers at the Pelvic Wellness Center are dedicated to delivering the highest level of patient care possible, and the fact that Medtronic has taken note of our efforts shows our commitment to helping our patients.”

Receiving the Center of Excellence designation is a noteworthy accomplishment in the field. Through a highly selective process, Medtronic identifies practices particularly proficient in the placement of the InterStim™ system, evaluating such factors as the number of procedures performed, patient satisfaction, outcomes and more.

