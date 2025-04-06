SPRINGFIELD - Patients in central and southern Illinois will now have expanded access to expert kidney care, as SIU Medicine expands its nephrology specialty services. SIU Medicine Nephrology will provide high-quality kidney care, supported by the strength of academic medicine and a team-based approach to treatment.

SIU Medicine Nephrology will offer comprehensive kidney health services, including management of chronic kidney disease, oversight of dialysis treatments and referrals for transplant care. Patients will continue to receive care from their trusted providers, who were previously affiliated with Central Illinois Kidney and Dialysis:

Oritsegbubemi Adekola, MD

Vikram Bhatti, MD

Xueguang G. Chen, MD

Max Nutt, MD

Nirali Ramani, MD

“The integration of kidney care services with our existing service lines allows us to provide seamless, highly coordinated care to SIU Medicine patients needing specialized kidney care,” said John Flack, MD, MPH, chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at SIU Medicine. “By integrating nephrology and dialysis services into our academic health system, we’re enhancing patient access to the latest treatments and research-driven care.”

The clinic, located at 3401 Conifer Dr., will begin operations as SIU Medicine Nephrology on Thursday, April 17, 2025. To schedule an appointment, call 217.545.8000.

For more information, visit siumed.org/nephrology.

