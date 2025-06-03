SPRINGFIELD - A team of medical providers from Southern Illinois University Center for Family Medicine and Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) accompanied SIU School of Medicine resident physicians and students on a mission trip to Costa Rica this past March.

The group provided essential medical care to the residents of Isla de Chira, a community of about 3,000 with limited access to medical care. The team raised more than $4,000 to purchase medications and supplies for the trip, allowing them to treat 300+ adults and children during their four-day visit.

“It is always an incredible experience to provide care in a resource-limited setting,” said Deedra McLain MD, medical director of SIU Medicine's Physician Assistant Program. “Relying on history and physical exams rather than advanced imaging and lab tests reminds us of the core principles of medicine.”

This medical mission reflects SIU Medicine’s commitment to advancing health care and serving communities, wherever care is needed.

