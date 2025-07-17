EAST ST. LOUIS — Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School (STBCS), the last remaining Catholic School in East. St. Louis, is pleased to announce that Mr. Kenny Nance, Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School Alum, has accepted the position of Principal.

Mr. Kenny Nance brings with him a strong commitment to academic excellence, faith-based leadership, and the holistic development of students. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Lindenwood University – Belleville, Illinois, and has begun his Master’s in Education Leadership—further deepening his commitment to educational leadership and student development.

Fr. Michael Caruso, SJ, Superintendent of Schools along with Associate Superintendent Sarah Lanham share, “We are confident that Mr. Nance will be an outstanding educational leader to build on the solid foundation that is Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School and guide it into a yet more promising future!”

Mr. Nance has served in a variety of educational roles that have prepared him well for this leadership position. Most recently he served as a Physical Education and Health Instructor at Althoff Catholic High School, where he focused on promoting student wellness and character development.

Prior to that, he taught fourth and fifth grade at Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School as both a Math and Science Instructor and Physical Education teacher, demonstrating his versatility and dedication to the school’s mission.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Nance worked in the Cahokia School District, gaining valuable classroom and student support experience. He has served as Varsity Basketball Coach, Girls Middle School and High School Basketball Coach along with work with YMCA Staff.

Mr. Nance enthusiastically comments, "It's not beyond our power to create a world in which our children have access to a great faith-based education."

With a deep understanding of the community, a passion for student growth, and a heart for service, Mr. Nance is well-prepared to lead Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School into its next chapter. Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School is confident that under his leadership, students will continue to thrive—academically, physically, and spiritually.

The community and the school welcome back Mr. Kenny Nance as the new Principal of Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School and look forward to the journey ahead.

