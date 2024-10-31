JERSEYVILLE — Students at St. Francis Holy Ghost Catholic School were introduced to the intersection of faith and science on Wednesday when Sister Pieta Keller, a biomedical engineer and member of the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George, visited the school to share her unique vocation with fifth through eighth graders.

Sister Pieta, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue University, serves as an innovation engineer with OSF HealthCare, primarily working at the OSF Innovation Jump Simulation and Education Center in Peoria, Illinois. During her visit, she explained to the students how she integrates her religious calling with her engineering career to benefit others.

“I truly feel that God has placed me here. He led me to choose a field that allows me to pursue my love of engineering, in addition to answering His call to serve Him. This work combines to positively affect people’s lives every day,” Sister Pieta said.

Her work involves creating 3D models of internal organs and systems, as well as utilizing virtual reality applications to assist surgeons in preoperative planning. She brought examples of her projects for students to examine, detailing how CT scans and X-rays are used to produce these accurate 3D representations. Additionally, she develops medical task trainers for surgeons to practice on before they begin operating on patients.

Sister Pieta also addressed students' inquiries about her life as a nun, emphasizing how her faith and career complement one another in her mission to serve.

Article continues after sponsor message

This lecture is part of St. Francis Holy Ghost Catholic School's commitment to demonstrating to students how faith and a focus on making a positive impact can lead to meaningful change in the world.

The school aims to foster a dynamic and engaging learning environment, encouraging students to explore their interests and develop critical thinking skills essential for their future success.

More like this: