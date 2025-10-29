Our Daily Show! OSF St. Anthony's 100 Year Open House: Sister Beata Ziegler

ALTON — OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center celebrated 100 years of service to the Riverbend community with an Open House event on Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025. The free event invited the public to tour the hospital, meet staff, and explore more than 20 departments offering a wide range of medical services.

Founded in 1925 by the Sisters of St. Francis of the Martyr St. George, Saint Anthony’s began after six months of preparation and remodeling before opening its doors to local residents.

Sister M. Beata Ziegler, vice president of operations and special projects, reflected on the hospital’s origins with Our Daily Show! host C.J. Nasello on the day of the open house, noting the strong community support that helped establish the facility.

“The Sisters were blessed by receiving extraordinary support from residents who believed in our Mission to follow Christ unconditionally and witness to the beauty and totality of being given over to the One who has first loved us,” she said.

The Open House commemorates the hospital’s century-long commitment to compassion, innovation, and service. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with representatives from departments including OSF OnCall digital services, imaging and mammography, cardiology, wound care, cancer care, primary and specialty medical groups, nursing, rehabilitation therapies, psychological services, and surgical services.

Sister M. Beata Ziegler emphasized the ongoing importance of community support.

“Our first 100 years were sustained by the support and faith of residents, and we want them to see and learn what OSF Saint Anthony’s offers,” she said the day of the open house. “Service is always at the heart of everything we do here."

She continued: "All of our mission partners really believe in our mission and know we are caring for patients at their weakest times. I have been here for almost six years and loved my experience here.”

The centennial celebration also included nostalgic elements, such as candies from the 1920s and seasonal treats, reflecting the hospital’s long-standing presence in the community. Volunteers and Sisters who have worked at various locations were present to connect with attendees.

OSF Saint Anthony’s operates as a 49-bed acute care hospital serving Madison, Jersey, and Macoupin counties. It is part of the OSF HealthCare system, a 17-hospital Catholic health network in Illinois and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, committed to “serving with the greatest care and love.”

The hospital offers a broad spectrum of services, including outpatient and virtual care, home care, hospice, and an urgent care walk-in clinic.

Click here for more on Saint Anthony's.

