GODFREY - Edwardsville senior girls golfer Nicole Johnson and her freshman sister, Rachel, continued their hot start as the pair shot an incredible 13-under-par 58 to win the Alton Kickoff Scramble tournament Saturday at Rolling Hills Golf Club in Godfrey.

Nicole Johnson was coming off a win at Hickory Point Golf Club in Forsyth on Friday, firing a two-under-par 70 to win The Prep Tour Showcase tournament and on Saturday, the Johnson sisters continued their hot streak, not having a bogey round in recording the 58 to win the tournament.

Second place went to Belleville East's Allison Brown and Cole Albertina, who shot an even-par 71.

Alton's Addison Kenney and Samantha Eales came in third with a one-over-par 72.

Laney Bolandis and Megan Janson of Collinsville fired a three-over-par 74 to finish tied for fourth in the golf kickoff.

The Tigers will play in the Madison County tournament on Tuesday afternoon at The Legacy Golf Club in Granite City, then goes to the Joliet Township Invitational on Aug. 20, then play in the Metro-East Shootout on Aug. 23 at Fair Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville.

