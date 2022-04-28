GRAFTON - The Jersey County Business Association and the City of Grafton will host the 2nd annual Sip, Sample, and Stroll on Saturday, May 21. from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 pm.

Participating establishments along Grafton’s Main Street will be serving a sample of signature foods and beverages for your enjoyment. Those participating include:

Aeries Resort - Antipasto Skewer and Leonard Kreusch Riesling or Copper Ridge Cabernet

- Antipasto Skewer and Leonard Kreusch Riesling or Copper Ridge Cabernet Bloody Bucket - Loading Dock Salsa and Bloody Mary

- Loading Dock Salsa and Bloody Mary Grafton Harbor Arrr Bar - Raspberry Jalapeño Dip and Wine Tasting Flight

- Raspberry Jalapeño Dip and Wine Tasting Flight Grafton Oyster Bar - Jambalaya and Hurricane

- Jambalaya and Hurricane Grafton Pub - Taco and Baby Margarita

- Taco and Baby Margarita Grafton Winery - Charcuterie Skewer and Sparkling Raspberry Wine

- Charcuterie Skewer and Sparkling Raspberry Wine Hawg Pit - Pulled Chicken Sandwich and Hippy Juice

- Pulled Chicken Sandwich and Hippy Juice Third Chute Bar and Grill - Pork Fritters and Apple Pie Shot

Article continues after sponsor message

Tickets are $40 per person and must be purchased online prior to the event. Tickets must be purchased by May 20. No tickets will be sold during the event.

Tickets can be purchased at gratonilchamber.com or through the Jersey County Business Association.

More like this: