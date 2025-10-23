ALTON — A single-vehicle crash involving a female driver occurred Thursday morning, Oct. 23, 2025, near Alton Square Mall at the intersection of Oakwood Drive and Homer Adams Parkway, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Alton Fire Department.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the 700 block of Oakwood Drive.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries, Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Perry said.

The crash caused a utility pole to be sheared off, prompting the closure of the road.

Article continues after sponsor message

Perry said Ameren was contacted promptly and arrived quickly at their nearby facility to address the damage.

“They came out quickly and began to put a new pole in,” Perry said.

The road remained closed while emergency crews worked at the scene.

Further details about the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

More like this: