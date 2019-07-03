Single-Vehicle Accident Occurs on Illinois Route 143 in Wood River
July 3, 2019 9:31 AM
WOOD RIVER - A single-vehicle accident occurred as it started to rain on Illinois Route 143 Tuesday afternoon.
The vehicle appears to have slid around the opposite direction of the roadway in the accident. Wood River Fire Department and Wood Police Department were called to the scene. There didn't appear to be any serious injuries in the crash.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.
