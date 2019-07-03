Single-Vehicle Accident Occurs on Illinois Route 143 in Wood River Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - A single-vehicle accident occurred as it started to rain on Illinois Route 143 Tuesday afternoon. Article continues after sponsor message The vehicle appears to have slid around the opposite direction of the roadway in the accident. Wood River Fire Department and Wood Police Department were called to the scene. There didn't appear to be any serious injuries in the crash.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending