EDWARDSVILLE – Despite some mid-afternoon rain delays, the singles quarterfinalists and the doubles finalists for the $25,000 USTA Pro Circuit Edwardsville Futures presented by the EGHM Foundation have been determined as play was completed Thursday at the Edwardsville High School Tennis Center.

Possibly the biggest surprise of the day was last week's Pro Wildcard Challenge winner Chris Haworth of Oklahoma City being eliminated in the second round of singles competition by Or Ram-Harel of Israel 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. The only seeded players remaining in today's quarterfinal matches are sixth-seeded Harry Bourchier of Hobart, Tasmania, Australia, who ousted Venezuela's Ricardo Rodriguez 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) and third-seeded Kevin King of the USA, who defeated Keegan Smith of the USA 6-3, 6-2.

The top seed held in the doubles semifinals, where top-seeded Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson of the USA defeated American twin brothers Hunter and Yates Johnson 6-4, 7-5 to reach today's final; they'll face Ameircan Hunter Callahan and Swede Gustav Hansson, who eliminated Aziz Dougaz of Tunisia and Guy Orly Iradakuda of Burundi 4-6, 6-2, 11-9 in the other semifinal match. Thursday's winners will square off at 5 p.m. today on Court 3 of the EHS Tennis Center.

Singles quarterfinal play begins at 9:30 a.m. today with Callahan taking on Alfredo Perez of the USA on Court 2, while Ram-Harrell meeting Bourchier on Court 3; the other two quarterfinals will not begin before 11 a.m., with Genaro Alberto Olivieri of Argentina meeting up with Borna Gojo of Croatia on Court 2 and Hansson taking on American Kevin King on Court 3.

The singles semifinals will be played Saturday and the final set for Sunday. The latest information can be found on www.edwardsvillefutures.com, with real-time scoring available at http://itfprocircuit.tennis-live-scores.com/scoreboard.aspx.

Article continues after sponsor message

USTA PRO CIRCUIT EDWARDSVILLE FUTURES

PRESENTED BY THE EGHM FOUNDATION

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

SINGLES – SECOND ROUND

Or Ram-Harel (Israel) def. Chris Haworth (USA) 6-4, 1-6, 6-3; Harry Bourchier (Australia) def. Ricardo Rodriguez (Venezuela) 6-4, 7-6 (10-8); Alfredo Perez (USA) def. Liam Caruana (Italy) 6-2, 6-2; Hunter Callahan (USA) def. Alex Rybako (USA) 7-5, 7-5; Gustav Hansson (Sweden) def. Aron Hiltzik (USA) 6-1, 7-5; Kevin King (USA) def. Keegan Smith (USA) 6-3, 6-2; Genaro Alberto Oliveri (Argentina) def. Ullesis Branch (USA) 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 6-1; Borna Gojo (Croatia) def. Robert Galloway (USA) , walkover

DOUBLES – SEMIFINALS

Robert Galloway/Alex Lawson (USA) def. Hunter Johnson/Yates Johnson (USA) 6-4, 7-5; Hunter Callahan (USA)/Gustav Hansson (Sweden) def. Aziz Dougas (Tunisia)/Guy Orly Iradukunda (Burundi) 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 10-6

FRIDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY

9:30 a.m.: Alfredo Perez (USA) vs. Hunter Callahan (USA), Court 2; Or Ram-Harel (Israel) vs. Harry Bourchier (Australia), Court 3 (Both Quarterfinals)

NOT BEFORE 11 a.m.: Genaro Alberto Oliveri (Argentina) vs. Borno Gojo (Croatia), Court 2; Gustav Hansson (Sweden) vs. Kevin King (USA), Court 3 Both Quarterfinals)

5 p.m. - DOUBLES FINAL, COURT 3: Robert Galloway/Alex Larson (USA) vs. Gustave Hansson (Sweden)/Hunter Callahan (USA)Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.