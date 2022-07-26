EDWARDSVILLE - All the matches in the first round of qualifying for the main draw were decided in straight sets on the opening day of the 11th edition of the Edwardsville Futures tennis tournament, presented by the EGHM Foundation, Monday morning and afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The tournament, which features up-and-coming players in the USTA Pro Circuit, was attended by 60 fans and featured an opening coin flip conducted by Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus, and the Kids' Night clinic, where over 80 participants from all over the area received instruction and coaching from many of the players in the main draw as well as local high school coaches.

In the matches themselves, top-seeded Fnu NIdunjianzan of China defeated wildcard challenge winner Presley Thieneman of the United States 6-3, 6-1, 11th seed Joshua Howard-Tripp of South Africa won over Nan Pham of the United States 6-3, 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), second-seeded James Kent Trotter of Japan eliminated Stefano Liokossis of Canada 6-1, 6-0, ninth seed NIshesh Basavreddy of the United States won over fellow American Noah Hernandez 6-0, 6-2, it was Alexander Petrov of the United States winning over Liam Oliver, also of the USA, 6-1, 6-1, in another all-American match, Mac Kiger defeated Robert Hagan 6-0, 6-0, Tommaso Carnevale-Miiso of Italy defeated Jurence Zosimo Mendoza of the Philippines 6-2, 6-4, eighth-seed Francisco Pini of Argentina won over Tom Dynka of Canada 6-0, 6-0 and Jibril Nettles of the United States defeated St. Louisan Gus Tettamble 6-3, 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak).

In the lower half of the bracket, Stefan Simeunovic of Canada eliminated Nishanth Basavreddy of the United States 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), 6-0, it was third-seed Jack Anthrop of the United States winning over China's Ying-Ze Chen 6-3, 6-2, fourth-seed Christian Lakoseljac of Canada won over Alex Skilzovic of the United States 6-0, 6-2, sixth-seed Niko Mostradi of the United States defeated George Goldhoff, also of the USA, 7-6 (8-6 in the tiebreak), 6-3, Ronald Hohman of the USA won over fellow American Ryan Dickerson 6-3, 6-3, seventh seed Kweisi Kenyatte of the United States won over American William Hays 6-1, 6-0 and fifth-seeded Martins Rocens of Latvia defeated Jamie McDonald of the United States 6-1, 6-4.

The second day of competition will feature the second round of qualifying, with top seed Nidunjianzan meeting Howard-Tripp, second seed Trotter playing against Simeunovic, third-seeded Anthrop going up against Nishesh Basavreddy and fourth-seeded Lakoseljac playing Petrov. The opening round of the main draw also gets underway, with sixth-seeded Peter Bertran of the Dominican Republic going against Eduardo Nava of the United States, American Cooper Williams meeting Arvid Norquist of Sweden, Ronan Jachuck meeting Hunter Heck in an all-American match and Karlis Ozolins of Latvia meeting American Tristan McCormick.

The main draw of the doubles also starts on Tuesday, with second seed Makoto Ochi and Seita Watanabe of Japan going against Mostradi and Michael Zheng of the United States and third seed Ezekiel Clark and Nathan Ponwith of the USA going against fellow Americans Dickerson and Kyle Seelig. Play is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Tennis Center.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

