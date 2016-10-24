2016-17 SIUE Basketball Schedule

EDWARDSVILLE – Single-game tickets for 2016-17 SIUE basketball season are on sale now.

Cougar fans now have the opportunity to secure their seats for SIUE men's basketball under second-year Head Coach Jon Harris and SIUE women's basketball under fifth-year Head Coach Paula Buscher.

Tickets are available by calling 855-SIUE-TIX or by visiting SIUECougars.com/TIX.

Article continues after sponsor message

Featured on this season's slate of games for SIUE is a Nov. 18 matchup with the Salukis of SIU Carbondale. Last season, SIUE defeated SIU Carbondale on the road 76-74. This year's matchup features game tickets as low as $5 online at siuecougars.com with the promo code BOO16 (Oct. 24-31).

The men's schedule includes 13 games beginning with an exhibition game against McKendree Nov. 5. The Cougars have nonconference home contests against IUPUI (Nov. 26), Stetson (Dec. 7), Missouri Western (Dec. 10) and Missouri S&T (Dec. 28).

The OVC season begins Dec. 31 for the men's team against Tennessee Tech. SIUE also has home contests against Austin Peay (Jan. 12), Murray State (Jan. 14), Tennessee State (Jan. 25), Jacksonville State (Feb. 4), Southeast Missouri (Feb. 9), UT Martin (Feb. 11) and Eastern Illinois (Feb. 25).

The SIUE women's basketball team begins its home season Nov. 6 with an exhibition contest against Lindenwood.

The nonconference schedule features four games beginning with SIU Carbondale Nov. 23. The Cougars also face Western Illinois (Nov. 27), UMSL (Dec. 11) and Illinois State (Dec. 23).

SIUE's OVC season also kicks off Dec. 31 against Tennessee Tech. The rest of the home OVC schedule is Murray State (Jan. 15), Southeast Missouri (Jan. 18), Tennessee State (Jan. 25), Jacksonville State (Feb. 4), UT Martin (Feb. 11), Austin Peay (Feb. 15) and Eastern Illinois (Feb. 25).

More like this: