It may not be American Idol or The Voice, but Adam Wainwright is looking for someone to step and share the microphone with him. The St. Louis Cardinals pitcher will be hosting a charity karaoke event this Monday, January 16th from 5-8pm at Dave and Buster’s in Earth City. Proceeds will benefit his Big League Impact charity.

“Big league Impact is about creating fun experiences doing the things that we already love doing,” said Wainwright via press release. “I love playing Fantasy Football and that has worked out well here in St. Louis, so I figured why not sing karaoke with the fans during Winter Warm-Up and raise some money that way too?”

Local recipients from Big League Impact will be Operation Food Search, Crisis Aid, and Cardinals Care while the Big League Global Initiative will also benefit from the charity.

Wainwright has been practicing for the three songs he will be singing at the event–which will also crown a Big League Impact Sing-Off Champ and award $500. In addition, at least one raffle winner will get to perform a duet with the right-hander.

There are only 200 VIP section tickets available ($150 each). They include a $30 D&B Game Card, an event t-shirt, appetizer buffet and two drink tickets. There are 1500 General Admission tickets available, which cost $25 each. Each of those General Admission tickets comes with a $10 D&B game card and raffle ticket for the chance to sing with Wainwright.

To enter the singing challenge, tweet out your audition tape to: @BigLeagueImpact. Adam and his team will pick 8 of the contestants and two more wildcard spots will be filled with the best karaoke singers of the night!

Over the last four years, Big League Impact St. Louis has raised over $500,000 for local St. Louis charities and the Global Initiative.

The donations have helped to provide clean water infrastructure and latrines for tens of thousands in Honduras and Haiti and helped remove stomach parasites from 50,000 children, provided cataract surgery for 250 people and literally saved two lives through purchasing malaria nets.

More information and ticket purchasing is online at Eventbrite.