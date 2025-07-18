Our Daily Show Interview! Cheers to 85 Years of Sinclair Foods!

JERSEYVILLE - Sinclair Foods in Jerseyville will celebrate their 85th anniversary with a party.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, 2025, community members can come by Sinclair Foods to enjoy free hotdogs, visits with Santa and The Princess from the Tower, a storytime with local author Elaine Lavey, music by Ava Tonsor and Haylie Jones, archery with Big Ed’s Hooked On Fishing, and photo ops with the Monster Truck Bigfoot, Bluey, and Clifford the Big Red Dog.

“All of the stuff we’re having here, all of the things, they have a local connection to Jerseyville or Jersey County,” said Dawn, an employee with Sinclair Foods who helped organize the event. “We have really appreciated the support that the entire Riverbend area has given the store.”

As the store marks its 85th year in Jerseyville, Dawn and store owner Stan hope to see many people come out to enjoy the celebrations. Stan’s father opened the original Sinclair Foods on July 4, 1940. They previously had two locations in Jerseyville before moving to their current spot at 202 Sinclair Drive in Jerseyville.

Dawn expressed the business’s gratitude for the community’s support over the past several decades. She noted that their work wouldn’t be possible without the people of Jerseyville and beyond, and they’re all dedicated to providing the best service possible.

“Stan says he’s overwhelmed by the continued support that this area has given our store,” she said. “Stan himself is turning 86 this next week. I don’t know if you guys know this or not, but he’s in the store almost every day. It’s very rare to see that man miss a day of work.”

Dawn is especially looking forward to welcoming the Monster Truck Bigfoot to Sinclair Foods. She added that a few vendors will be onsite with samples, and they will hold drawings throughout the day to give back to the people of Jerseyville. She also hopes people enjoy visiting with the Princess, Bluey, Clifford and Santa.

“It’s not a Jerseyville party unless Santa shows up,” she said.

As a cashier at the store, Dawn shared that the work environment is “a really fun atmosphere,” with tightknit employees who all strive to provide the best products and service to the community. She encourages people to come out on Saturday, July 19, to enjoy the celebrations and help Sinclair Foods mark this milestone anniversary.

For more information about Sinclair Foods, visit their official Facebook page.

