ALTON – An Analise Simpson goal in the 72nd minute gave Granite City a 2-1 win at Alton in a girls soccer match played Monday afternoon at Piasa Motor Fuels Field in Alton.

The Redbirds had drawn level shortly before halftime, but Simpson’s late strike was the difference.

“Overall, it was an evenly-matched game,” said Redbird head coach Gwen Sabo. “Both teams had several quality chances. Our goalkeeper, Addison Miller, as well as our backline came up with some big saves, but ultimately, Granite City was able to capitalize on one more chance than we did.”

The Warriors struck first after 10 minutes when Sophia Dutko scored off a corner kick to make it 1-0. But the Redbirds were able to level the match in the 37th minute when Sydney Brunaugh put home an Alaina Nasello corner to tie the match 1-1, which is where the score stood at halftime.

Both sides did have good chances to go on top until the 72nd minute when Simpson knocked home a Granite corner to put the Warriors ahead 2-1. The Redbirds did have some good opportunities, but couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net as Granite City took the three points on the road.

Miller had a good game in goal for Alton, making six saves, while Olivia Brinker made two saves for the Warriors, and Rebecca Loftus received credit for the win.

The Redbirds are now 10-7-0 on the season, and finish their homestand on Tuesday against Breese Mater Dei in a 4:30 p.m. kickoff, then travel to Columbia for a 6:30 p.m. match on Wednesday.

Granite is now 5-5-3 and hosts Highland on Wednesday evening in a 6 p.m. kickoff, then has its Senior Night on Apr. 30 against Marquette Catholic, with the kickoff coming at 6:30 p.m.

