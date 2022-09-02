ALTON - Sensational Alton singer IV4 captured first place in the Opening Act Contest quarterfinals and now heads to the semifinals that start voting today, September 2, and run to September 8. The winner in the semifinals advances to the finals where votes begin Sept. 9.

IV4 was beyond excited to capture first place in the Opening Act quarterfinals. She was doing a sound check in the last hour when she was notified of the win.

IV4 and her mother, Katrina Sorenson, said people were voting like crazy on the last day.

"In the last hour alone, the lead changed position 20 times," they said. "I am very excited to win and compete in the semifinals."

The Alton High School grad has signed a contract with Warner Music and her first project "Get rich and cry trying," has been released. She moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career dreams as a professional singer.

Katrina, her mom, said they were so thankful for the votes they received around the Alton area and IV4's personal fan base. They are hopeful the votes will keep rolling in during the semifinals. Click here to vote for IV4

"I am extremely proud of her," her mom said. "I was proud of her since she was born, but this is an exciting contest with so many amazing artists she is competing against such competition."

Katrina explained that people can vote for free with a Facebook verification once a day or with a credit card for free for two votes. Individuals can also use a credit card to pay for multiple votes. For each $1 spent, those voting get two votes. She said the beauty of the paid votes is part of the funds raised go toward suicide prevention.

