Simmons Hanly Conroy welcomes three new attorneys to San Francisco, New York and Alton offices Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, a national litigation firm, is pleased to announce that attorneys Scott D. Peebles, Brittany A. Boswell and Jared L. Hausmann have joined the firm, expanding the firm’s Asbestos and Complex Litigation practices.



“We are enthusiastic about welcoming Scott, Brittany and Jared aboard to enhance our bench strength in our San Francisco, New York and Alton offices,” said Michael J. Angelides, managing shareholder of Simmons Hanly Conroy.



Based in the firm’s San Francisco office, Peebles focuses his practice on helping those affected by asbestos-related diseases, such as mesothelioma, an aggressive form of cancer. He brings more than 15 years of litigation experience, which includes product liability and personal injury cases involving medical malpractice, auto accidents, toxic torts and other injuries caused by the negligence of others.



Formerly an Assistant District Attorney for the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office in New Orleans, Peebles also was an attorney with several law firms in San Francisco and Los Angeles. He earned his law degree from Louisiana State University’s Paul M. Herbert Law Center and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of New Orleans.



Boswell is based in the firm’s New York office, where she focuses her practice on complex litigation matters, including mass torts, class actions and multidistrict litigation. Previously, she was an attorney in the Kansas City, Mo., office of Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P., where she focused on all aspects of litigation. Boswell earned her law degree, cum laude, from the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Law. She holds a Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, from Eastern Nazarene College.



Boswell also is active in pro bono work assisting underprivileged clients in matters relating to a broad range of domestic matters and criminal charges. She was named to the Diamond Level of the Missouri Bar’s Pro Bono Honor Roll for providing more than 500 hours of pro bono service in a single year.



Hausmann works from the firm’s Alton office and also focuses his practice on asbestos litigation. Prior to joining the firm, he served as a law clerk in the Staff Attorney’s Office of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eight Circuit.

Hausmann earned his law degree, magna cum laude, from St. Louis University School of Law. During law school, he served as a judicial intern for the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri and for the Illinois Third Judicial Circuit. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Eastern Illinois University.



About Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms and has recovered more than $5 billion in verdicts and settlements for plaintiffs. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Yaz and Toyota Unintended Acceleration. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton, Illinois. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com. Article continues after sponsor message Learn about our advertising opportunities! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending