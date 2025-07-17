SAN FRANCISCO – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's largest mass torts firms and a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, is pleased to announce that the firm’s San Francisco-based partners Deborah Rosenthal and Jennifer Alesio have been selected to the Northern CaliforniaSuper Lawyers 2025 edition.

Rosenthal is a member of the firm’s Asbestos & Mesothelioma, Environmental Litigation, Personal Injury and Sexual Abuse Litigation practice groups. Over her 25 years in practice, she has helped secure substantial, multi-million-dollar results for victims suffering from mesothelioma and other diseases caused by toxic exposures including asbestos, property owners suffering nuisance conditions, maritime workers, and survivors of sexual violence. Her verdicts and settlements have been against defective product manufacturers, oil and shipping companies, telecom carriers, and other institutional and individual wrongdoers.

A member of the firm’s Asbestos & Mesothelioma practice group, Alesio focuses on mesothelioma and asbestos-related cases, helping injured workers and their families secure the justice they deserve. In practice for more than 15 years, she has secured over $134 million in verdicts on behalf of individuals and families harmed by asbestos. She has served as trial counsel on more than a hundred cases that have cumulatively resolved for millions of dollars prior to verdict.

Only the top 5% of lawyers in Northern California are named to the Super Lawyers list each year – selected based on independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. Published by Thomson Reuters, the Super Lawyers list is featured in the Northern California Super Lawyers Magazine and in various regional magazines and newspaper supplements in the state. Super Lawyers lists also are distributed to attorneys and ABA-accredited law school libraries.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms, dedicated to helping victims of mesothelioma and asbestos-related cancers. Other primary areas of litigation include prescription opioids, sexual abuse, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental, and personal injury. The firm's attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including prescription opioids, Vioxx, Yaz, Toyota unintended acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle, Uber Rideshare sexual assault, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Norfolk Southern East Palestine train derailment and the Volkswagen emission scandal. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Firm attorneys’ passion for improving the lives of asbestos victims and their families extends to the firm’s contributions to mesothelioma cancer research and ongoing support through initiatives including the firm’s annual Miles for Meso 5K race and fun run/walk. Firm offices are located in Alton, Illinois; Boston; Los Angeles; Miami; New York City; San Francisco; and St. Louis. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

