ALTON, Ill. (July 3, 2025) – Simmons Hanly Conroy, a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, is pleased to announce that firm partner Melissa Crowe Schopfer was selected as the winner of the 2025 Women of Plaintiffs Asbestos Litigation Seminar (PALS) Award. Her selection was announced at this year’s seminar, which took place May 13-15 in Las Vegas.

The Women of PALS Award is bestowed annually to an individual who supports, initiates, and/or sustains the advancement and progress of women in the field. It celebrates meaningful leadership on issues related to gender-equity and recognizes those who have materially contributed to altering structural barriers to the success of women in the field. Award recipients are those who effectively and consistently speak truth to power.

“Melissa embodies every characteristic and pioneering stride that this award was created to observe,” said Simmons Hanly Conroy named partner Jayne Conroy. “We are thrilled to extend our congratulations and join her in celebrating this highly deserved distinction.”

Schopfer, a seasoned Simmons Hanly Conroy litigator and longtime asbestos trial team leader, has dedicated her entire career to asbestos matters. Over the past 10 years, she has worked on more than 500 cases and helped to recover over $100 million in settlements and verdicts on behalf of individuals and families who have been impacted by mesothelioma and other asbestos-related diseases. She has represented clients who live in nearly every state.

In addition to her own caseload and taking depositions, Schopfer oversees her team’s work assignments and aids in readying cases for trial, which entails coordinating discovery, experts, motions, witnesses and overall case strategy.

Schopfer’s Women of PALS Award nominator shared the following:

Melissa always takes the time to speak with the many of us who have called upon her for advice or just an ear. During these times of need, including when there may be conflict, Melissa compassionately speaks the truth with the objective of unifying. Melissa has also been an instrumental advocate for women within in her firm, as well as the Women of PALS since its inception, working behind the scenes through securing financial support, helping organize events and bringing us all together.

In addition to her work as an unrelenting advocate for clients and women in law, Schopfer belongs to various community organizations, including: Friends of Wings, St. Louis, Queen of Peace, St. Louis and Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition, St. Louis. She earned her J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law and B.S. from Western Illinois University.

