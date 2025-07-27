ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, is pleased to announce that firm partner Jo Anna Pollock has played a leading role in the founding and national expansion of education nonprofit Lindenwood Education System (LES), including its recent acquisition of Ancora Education.

LES, headquartered in Saint Charles, Missouri, is the private nonprofit parent entity of a system of independent higher education institutions that offer a variety of certificate, diploma, associate, bachelor and professional-level programs. Each of the institutions under LES operates as a separate corporate entity and maintains its respective name, brand and distinct accreditations. The goal of LES, which now operates in nine states, is to expand access to education, diversify program offerings, and foster innovation that addresses today’s skill gaps and tomorrow’s workforce needs.

Pollock, a Lindenwood University alumnus and longtime Board of Trustees member, helped to form LES and establish Lindenwood University as a subsidiary in 2022. She then oversaw the March 2023 acquisition of Dorsey College, a Michigan-based trade school with seven campuses, and April 2025 acquisition of Ancora Education, a Texas-based school network with a range of vocational programs and locations across the country and online.

“I am proud and honored to have a part in the success of LES,” Pollock said. “We’ve seen too many schools close their doors due to declining enrollment numbers, but LES tackles the problem head-on by helping these incredible institutions continue to flourish and fulfill their educational missions. It is empowering to contribute to something so worthwhile and impactful.”

Pollock currently vice-chairs the LES Board of Trustees and Lindenwood University’s Board of Trustees. She also chairs each entity’s Governance Committee. In addition to her other responsibilities, she plays a vital role in mentoring students and supporting them in various capacities.

“When undergoing an acquisition, the entire team takes great care to ensure that the institution’s students, staff and operations are left undisturbed,” she said. “Further, we establish a reciprocity system that provides students with a pipeline for continuing education, which is a unique value-add. The wellbeing of LES students is our cornerstone.”

In her practice, Pollock represents plaintiffs as a member of Simmons Hanly Conroy’s Complex Litigation Department. She advises people, county governments and businesses that have been harmed through the wrongdoing of others, with a focus on public nuisance, environmental matters, class actions and sex abuse litigation. She leads clients through every phase of litigation and has spent the last 25 years in trial and appellate courts across the country securing billions of dollars on their behalf.

Pollock also serves as second vice president of the Illinois Bar Foundation, which is the charitable arm of the Illinois State Bar Association, and will ascend to the role of first vice president when the current term ends.

