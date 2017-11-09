ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest law firms focused on consumer protection and mass tort actions, is pleased to announce the firm has been named the nation’s “Law Firm of the Year” for Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs in the 2018 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms." Only one law firm is selected as the “Law Firm of the Year” for each legal practice area.

In addition, the firm garnered the highest possible ranking – Tier 1 – in the New York and San Francisco metropolitan areas for Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs, and in the St. Louis metro area for both Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs.

“We are extremely gratified U.S. News – Best Lawyers has singled out Simmons Hanly Conroy as the top firm in the nation for mass tort litigation and class actions on behalf of plaintiffs,” said Simmons Hanly Conroy Chairman John Simmons. “Our top national and metro rankings are a testament to the knowledge and skills of our attorneys and the tremendous commitment from our entire legal and support teams to protecting the rights of individuals and families who have been harmed by the effects of asbestos exposure, dangerous drugs and corporate wrongdoing.”

The firm’s “Law Firm of the Year” ranking indicates impressive overall performance in the Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs practice area as determined through the “Best Law Firms” research process.

The following are among the firm’s major recent successes on behalf of its plaintiff clients:

Helped secure separate $1.041 billion and $502 million bellwether trial verdicts on behalf of plaintiffs involving the faulty DePuy Pinnacle metal-on-metal hip replacement devices manufactured by Johnson & Johnson. In the trials, Simmons Hanly Conroy shareholder Jayne Conroy, also a member of the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee for the DePuy multidistrict litigation (MDL), presented ground-breaking evidence of instances in which surgeons lied about clinical results and forged consent forms for patients implanted with the product.

Helped secure nearly $16 billion in settlements for vehicle owners affected by the 2.0- and 3.0-liter diesel Volkswagen and Audi diesel emissions scandal. Conroy is a member of the Volkswagen MDL Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee.

Serve in leadership roles for the Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) MDL, which recently had two bellwether trials result in separate $140 million and $150 million verdicts against AbbVie Inc. over claims it misrepresented the dangerous cardiovascular risks of its TRT drug, AndroGel. These were the first and second bellwether trials in the TRT MDL, for which Simmons Hanly Conroy shareholder Trent B. Miracle serves as co-lead for the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee.

Serve as counsel for numerous counties, municipalities and other local governments across the United States that have filed lawsuits against opioids manufacturers and physicians over aggressive and fraudulent marketing of the drugs which has led to an epidemic in the country. Simmons Hanly Conroy shareholder Paul J. Hanly Jr. is lead counsel in these cases filed in states including Illinois, New York, Louisiana, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

The 2018 edition marks the eighth year for “Best Law Firms,” which is a collaboration between The Best Lawyers In America® and U.S. News & World Report. The guide ranks U.S. law firm practice areas nationally and across 186 metropolitan areas. Rankings are based on client evaluations, peer reviews from leading attorneys in the practice areas, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process. To be eligible for a national or metropolitan ranking, a law firm practice area must have at least one lawyer ranked as a “Best Lawyer” in that practice.

The 2018 “Best Law Firms” rankings are published on the U.S. News & World Report website at http://BestLawFirms.USNews.com.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Toyota Unintended Acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle and the Volkswagen Emission Scandal. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton, Ill. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

