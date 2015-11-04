Firm Receives Top Tier Metropolitan Recognition for Plaintiff’s Practices Personal Injury Litigation and Product Liability Litigation

ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest mass torts firms, is pleased to announce the firm has received the highest possible rankings in the St. Louis metro area for its plaintiff’s practices personal injury litigation and product liability litigation in the 2016 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms.”

“We congratulate our attorneys and staff for their hard work and dedication that has helped our firm garner top recognition from U.S. News—Best Lawyers ‘Best Law Firms’ for the third consecutive year,” said John Simmons, chairman of Simmons Hanly Conroy. “This recognition means we are achieving success in making sure our clients – everyday people across the country – have a voice to stand up to corporate wrongdoers.”

For the sixth consecutive year, Best Lawyers and U.S. News & World Report teamed up to rank U.S. law firms nationally and by metropolitan area. This year’s rankings cover 74 major legal practice areas nationwide and 122 metro practice areas in 185 metro areas. Firms listed in the “Best Law Firms” guide earned a high level of praise from leading lawyers and clients in their ranked practice areas for attributes including expertise, professionalism and responsiveness. To be eligible for a ranking in a particular practice area and metro region, a law firm must have at least one lawyer who is included in Best Lawyers in a particular practice area and metro area.

The 2016 “Best Law Firms” rankings are published on the U.S. News & World Report website at http://BestLawFirms.USNews.com.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms and has recovered more than $5 billion in verdicts and settlements for plaintiffs. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Yaz and Toyota Unintended Acceleration. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton, Ill. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

