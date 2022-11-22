ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation’s largest mass torts firms and a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, is pleased to announce that the 2023 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® “Best Law Firms” has recognized the firm with a national Tier 1 ranking in the practice area of Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Plaintiffs.

In addition, the firm received seven Tier 1 and five additional metropolitan rankings across its offices.

The 2023 edition of “Best Law Firms” includes rankings in 75 national practice areas and 127 metropolitan areas. Rankings are based on client evaluations, peer reviews from leading attorneys, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

To be eligible for a national or metropolitan ranking, a law firm practice area must have at least one lawyer in that practice listed in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

Simmons Hanly Conroy’s Tier 1 metropolitan rankings, organized by market/office, are:

Article continues after sponsor message

Houston

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

New York City

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

San Francisco

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

St. Louis

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

About Simmons Hanly Conroy

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms, dedicated to helping victims of mesothelioma and asbestos-related cancers. Other primary areas of litigation include prescription opioids, sexual abuse, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental, and personal injury. Firm attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including prescription opioids, Vioxx, Yaz, and Toyota Unintended Acceleration. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Firm attorneys’ passion for improving the lives of asbestos victims and their families extends to the firm’s contributions to mesothelioma cancer research and ongoing support through initiatives including the firm’s annual Miles for Meso 5K race and fun run/walk. Firm offices are located in New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton, Illinois. Read more atwww.simmonsfirm.com.

More like this: