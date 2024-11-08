GRAFTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP founder, chairman, U.S. Army veteran, and longtime veterans’ advocate John Simmons has announced his support as Co-Chair of the National Memorial of Military Ascent (NMMA), a transformative project that will honor America’s veterans with a world-class memorial and museum in Grafton, Illinois.

“Honoring our nation’s veterans and their sacrifices is one of my life’s passions,” said Simmons. “The National Memorial of Military Ascent will be a sanctuary of remembrance and respect, uniting Americans to reflect on the selflessness of those who served.”

About the National Memorial of Military Ascent

Set against the stunning limestone bluffs along the Great River Road overlooking the Mississippi River, the NMMA will serve as a national symbol of courage, dedication, and the sacrifices made by members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The NMMA’s striking design will feature life-sized bronze statues of U.S. Army Rangers climbing the limestone cliffs, a powerful tribute to the D-Day landings at Pointe du Hoc on Omaha Beach in 1944. This centerpiece will offer a lasting representation of the bravery and strength embodied by American veterans, particularly the nearly 17% of Grafton residents who have served.

Alongside Grafton’s Mayor Retired Col. Michael Morrow, John Simmons will help lead the campaign to raise the $6 million required for the memorial’s completion by 2025.

“I am proud to support this project and to help create a lasting tribute for veterans and their families,” Simmons said.

The NMMA, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, will also include a museum with interactive exhibits, designed to immerse visitors in the history and stories of the U.S. military. The complex will offer an interactive experience room recreating the D-Day assault, educational resources, and spaces for veteran gatherings, ceremonies, and public reflection.

The Memorial is expected to attract nearly 1 million visitors annually, drawing people from across the nation to experience Grafton’s rich history and its deep connections to the military. The NMMA will stand as a beacon of unity, honoring veterans from every era and providing a gathering place to remember and learn from their dedication.

Known for its commitment to mesothelioma advocacy and support for veterans affected by asbestos exposure, Simmons Hanly Conroy sees this project as a natural extension of its mission to serve and support those who have given so much for their country. Veterans make up a third of all mesothelioma diagnoses due to asbestos exposure during their service.

With deep roots in the region, Simmons Hanly Conroy has contributed over $31 million to charitable causes nationwide, including over $21 million for cancer research. John Simmons’ involvement in the NMMA underscores his lifelong commitment to honoring veterans and building a legacy that will inspire and educate future generations.

To learn more about the National Memorial of Military Ascent and how to support this important project, visit https://graftonmemorial.org/.

Join Us on Veterans’ Day

On November 11, the National Memorial of Military Ascent will be holding a Veterans Day Fundraiser to honor and support our veterans at the Café Napoli in Clayton, Missouri.

As we honor the sacrifices of our veterans, we’ll raise funds to support our brave men and women who have served our country and sacrificed so much for us.

Cafe Napoli

7754 Forsyth Boulevard

Clayton, MO 63105

At the event, John Simmons will also share exclusive information about the National Memorial of Military Ascent — and how you can get involved.

