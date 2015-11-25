ALTON - Five Madison County, Illinois, pantries received a delivery from Simmons Hanly Conroy employees on Friday. The firm’s Alton office collected 25,500 pounds of food, and each donation consisted of nearly 5,000 pounds of food items raised during the 9th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation (SEF) Food Drive.

Pantries given the food include the Crisis Food Center and the Salvation Army in Alton, the Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills, the Collinsville Area Ministerial Association’s Helping Hands Food Pantry in Collinsville and the Community Care Center in Granite City. “The Simmons Employee Foundation delivered multiple pallets to each pantry this year,” said Amy Fair, Simmons Employee Foundation (SEF) director and head of the firm’s Asbestos Medical Department. “It is inspiring to see firm employees come together to help families who need extra support during the holiday season.”

The SEF food drive started Oct. 9 and lasted through Nov. 20. Firm employees participated through several internal activities such as raffle tickets, Fan Day Fridays and a Halloween costume contest.

“The food delivery from the Simmons Employee Foundation is very important to us,” said Nick Kessinger, Daily Supervisor at the Crisis Food Center in Alton. “We do well with donations, but during the summer they always slow down. With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming, this helps us catch up.”

The Crisis Food Center helps an average of 25 to 30 families weekly throughout the year. During the holiday season, the center serves approximately 40 to 45 families weekly, with each family receiving a minimum of five day of food. Half of the families the center helps are seniors on fixed income, Kessinger said. The other half is made up of homeless, younger families, and people who have been laid off for months and need a helping hand to get back on their feet, he said.

“At Simmons Hanly Conroy, we are dedicated to giving back to the communities we call home,” said John Simmons, Simmons Hanly Conroy Chairman. “The SEF food drive is just one of the many ways our employees are able to make a difference in people’s lives beyond the courtroom.”

In addition to the Alton location, the firm’s offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco participated in their own office-wide food drives. Pantries that received their donations include the Great Chicago Food Depository in Chicago, the OPCC in Los Angeles and the Marin Food Bank in San Francisco. The firm also donated $500 to each of these pantries.

About the Simmons Employee Foundation

In late 2004, the employees of Simmons Hanly Conroy came together to create a single, streamlined way for them to give back to the communities they are so proud to call home. As a result of their creativity and heartfelt commitment, the Simmons Employee Foundation (SEF) has provided over $1 million of financial support and countless volunteer hours to charitable organizations.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms and has recovered more than $5 billion in verdicts and settlements for plaintiffs. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury.The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Yaz and Toyota Unintended Acceleration. Offices are located in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton, Ill. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

