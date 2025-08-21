ALTON – Simmons Hanly Conroy, a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, is pleased to announce that the firm has partnered with Perrin Conferences in support of this year’s National Asbestos Litigation Conference, which will take place September 16–17 at the Charleston Place Hotel in Charleston, South Carolina.

As a Platinum Sponsor, the firm is proud to sponsor the opening networking cocktail reception taking place on September 15. Simmons Hanly Conroy Senior Partner Perry J. Browder, a 2025 conference co-chair, will deliver opening remarks. Several firm attorneys have also been invited to participate in various sessions, including:

Partner Jennifer Alesio, who will present at the “Trial Attorney Perspectives: Trying Cases, Staying Sane and the Teams that Make that Possible” panel on September 16

Partner Donald P. Blydenburgh, who will speak at the “Talc Litigation Overview” session on September 16

Partner Lisa Nathanson Busch, who will moderate the “Developments in Asbestos-Related Bankruptcies” panel on September 17

“It is an honor to participate in this enriching event as a co-chair,” said Browder. “This will, undoubtedly, be another great conference featuring interesting and very timely topics, quality networking, and a welcoming environment. Attendees will hear from a host of subject matter expert speakers, including several of my colleagues, along with judges from across the U.S.”

Perrin Conferences, a leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, annually hosts the National Asbestos Litigation Conference, which brings together hundreds of industry representatives for two days of important insights, updates and connections in asbestos litigation. Find complete details, including agenda and registration forms, here.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy LLP

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms, dedicated to helping victims of mesothelioma and asbestos-related cancers. Other primary areas of litigation include prescription opioids, sexual abuse, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental, and personal injury. The firm's attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including prescription opioids, Vioxx, Yaz, Toyota unintended acceleration, BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, DePuy Pinnacle, Uber Rideshare sexual assault, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Norfolk Southern East Palestine train derailment and the Volkswagen emission scandal. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Firm attorneys’ passion for improving the lives of asbestos victims and their families extends to the firm’s contributions to mesothelioma cancer research and ongoing support through initiatives including the firm’s annual Miles for Meso 5K race and fun run/walk. Firm offices are located in Alton, Illinois; Boston; Los Angeles; Miami; New York City; San Francisco; and St. Louis. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

