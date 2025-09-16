NEW YORK – Simmons Hanly Conroy, one of the nation's largest mass torts firms and a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families, is pleased to announce that firm attorney John B. Wetmore has been elevated to partner.

Based in the New York City office since joining Simmons Hanly Conroy in 2020, Wetmore is a member of the firm’s Asbestos Litigation department, helping families affected by mesothelioma. He focuses his practice on all stages of litigation, with a particular emphasis on legal research, motions, and appellate practice.

“John has excelled for many years as a key member of our team focused on holding powerful asbestos companies accountable for the harm they’ve caused,” said Simmons Hanly Conroy Managing Attorney Laurence V. Nassif. “We congratulate John on his elevation to partner in recognition of his many successes for our clients.”

Before joining Simmons Hanly Conroy, Wetmore was an associate at a boutique New York law firm dedicated to trust, estate and fiduciary litigation. Previously, he also was a senior appellate court attorney at the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Second Judicial Department.

Beyond his casework, Wetmore contributes to the broader legal community as a member of the New York City Bar Association’s Product Liability Committee, supporting CLE programming and professional development initiatives for fellow practitioners.

Wetmore earned his J.D. (summa cum laude) from the University of Akron School of Law and his Bachelor of Science (cum laude) from Kent State University.

