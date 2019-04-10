ALTON, Ill. (April 8, 2019) – Simmons Hanly Conroy is proud to announce the 15th Annual Simmons Employee Foundation (SEF) Golf Tournament will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Alton, an organization dedicated to enabling young people to reach their full potential as responsible, productive and caring citizens. The tournament will take place Friday, June 21, at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton.

“After touring the Boys and Girls Club of Alton and seeing how tutors and counselors are positively impacting the lives of the children there, we are thrilled to get involved and help,” said SEF Director Tamara Ferguson. “These programs are changing lives and keeping kids on track in school; it’s a fantastic program we’re proud to support.”

Serving kids from ages 6-18, Boys and Girls Club of Alton provides after-school and summer programming to more than 1,300 kids annually with an average daily attendance of 229. The club’s wide range of programs includes homework help, computer skills, character and leadership development, health and fitness, drug and alcohol awareness/prevention, street SMART, and sports and recreation activities. Last year, the club tracked students who participated in the homework help program, and more than 80 percent either maintained or improved their grades from one quarter to the next.

“Everyone should be interested in the future, and the kids are our future,” said Al Wommack Jr., executive director of Boys and Girls Club of Alton. “We’re very excited about what Simmons Hanly Conroy is doing for us, and hopefully it’s the beginning of more things to come. We want to offer a world-class experience to the kids in Alton, and we would commit any funds toward continuing to do that.”

The underlying premise of Boys and Girls Club of Alton is that a quality after-school program dramatically reduces risks for kids while also building them up to become productive, responsible citizens. The main clubhouse, located at 2512 Amelia Street, features a playground as well as a game room with a pool table, carpet ball, Wii, Xbox Connect, PlayStation 2 and more. The club also has three satellite locations at Catholic Children’s Home, Lewis & Clark Elementary School and Camp Blackhawk (Alton Police Youth Camp).

Entry fees for the SEF Golf Tournament are $100 per player or $400 per team and include green fees, cart rental, lunch or dinner, refreshments and a complimentary gift. There are morning and afternoon flights, and it is a four-person scramble format. All net proceeds will benefit Boys and Girls Club of Alton.

Teams are encouraged to reserve their spot early, as space in both the morning and afternoon flights will fill quickly. For more information about registration and sponsorships, contact Stephanie Elliott at (618) 259-2222 or sjelliott@simmonsfirm.com. To learn more about the Boys and Girls Club of Alton, visit their website here.

About Simmons Employee Foundation

In late 2004, the employees of Simmons Hanly Conroy came together to create a single, streamlined way for them to give back to the communities they are so proud to call home. As a result of its creativity and heartfelt commitment, the Simmons Employee Foundation (SEF), has provided over $1 million of financial support and countless volunteer hours to local charitable organizations.

About Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC

Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC is one of the nation’s largest mass tort law firms and has recovered millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements for plaintiffs. Primary areas of litigation include asbestos and mesothelioma, pharmaceutical, consumer protection, environmental and personal injury. The firm’s attorneys have been appointed to leadership in numerous national multidistrict litigations, including Vioxx, Yaz, Toyota Unintended Acceleration and DePuy Pinnacle Hip Implants. The firm also represents small and mid-size corporations, inventors and entrepreneurs in matters involving business litigation. Offices are located in New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, St. Louis, and Alton, Illinois. Read more at www.simmonsfirm.com.

