Edwardsville's Makenzie SilveyARLINGTON HEIGHTS – The Illinois Associated Press has announced their 2016-17 girls All-State basketball teams, and a good number of Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com-area players have been selected to the teams.

Here are the All-State first and second teams as voted on by a panel of Illinois sportswriters and sportscasters, as well as area players named honorable mention:

CLASS 4A

FIRST TEAM: Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville; Brea Beal, Rock Island; Marlee Kyles, Elgin Larkin; Nadia Green, Homewood-Flosmoor; Kaylee Bambule, Lombard Montini

SECOND TEAM: Addaya Moore, Granite City; Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville; Carrie Weinman, Glen Ellyn Glenbard South; Grace Tworek, Palatine Fremd; Grace Loberg, Geneva

HONORABLE MENTION: Kate Martin, Edwardsville

CM's Allie TroecklerCLASS 3A

FIRST TEAM: Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial: Destiny Hardman, Chicago Morgan Park; Abby Brockmeyer, Litchfield; Macy Weaver, Stillman Valley; Brandi Bispring, Morton

SECOND TEAM: Angela Perry, Rochester; Tekia Mack, Chicago Marshall; Kia Brooks, Chicago North Lawndale; Cymone Goodrich, Chicago South Shore; Jailynn Lawson, Peoria Central

HONORABLE MENTION: None

CLASS 2A

FIRST TEAM: Morgan Griffin, West Frankfort; Lexi DeVries, Byron; Tessa Leman, Eureka; Maddie Spagnola, Elgin St. Edward; Faith Anderson, Sherrard

SECOND TEAM: Gabby Kreykes, Lansing Illiana Christian; Sammi Matoush, Hillsboro; Grace Schroeder, Gilman Iroquois West; Hannah Garascia, Sesser-Valier; Hunter Galassi, Spring Valley Hall

HONORABLE MENTION: None Calhoun's Grace BaalmanCLASS 1A

FIRST TEAM: Grace Baalman, Hardin-Calhoun; Jayde VanHyfte, Annawan; Anaya Peebles, Danville Schlarman; Katie Furlong, Galena; Alyssa Iverson, Elgin Harvest Christian

SECOND TEAM: Jaynee Prestegaard, Ashton-Frankln Center; Jill Niehaus, Mount Olive; Annika Kaufmann, Winchester West Central; Kendra Bass, Lebanon; Blair Borrowman, Barry Western

HONORABLE MENTION: Junie Zirkelbach, Hardin-Calhoun

