BELLEVILLE WEST - Makenzie Silvey and Rachel Pranger poured in a combined 40 points Edwardsville’s IHSA Class 4A Belleville West opening 66-37 regional win over East St. Louis on Tuesday night.

Silvey had a team-high 24 points, while Pranger had 20 points. Kate Martin had 10 points. Pranger was all over the boards, with a game-high 14 rebounds. Criste'on Waters had four points for the Tigers.

Edwardsville led all the way in the game starting with a 15-10 first quarter lead, then never looking back. The Tigers led 32-20 at the half and 47-29 at the end of three quarters.

Edwardsville’s girls face Belleville West in the regional finals at 7 p.m. Thursday. Belleville topped O’Fallon 44-36 in the other semifinal matchup.

The Tigers are now 27-1 on the season.

