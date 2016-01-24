CARBONDALE - Edwardsville captured the Carbondale Mid-Winter Classic championship with ease over Carbondale 71-37 on Saturday afternoon.

Makenzie Silvey continued her scoring prowess for the Tigers with 19 points. She was also named MVP for the tourney. Rachel Pranger contributed 12 points and was named all-tourney. Edwardsville's Criste'on Waters also added 12 points. Kate Martin had a big game with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers. She also contributed five assists. Rachel Verdun had eight points and Jasmine Bishop had four points for Edwardsville.

Edwardsville is 19-1 with the win; Carbondale fell to 16-4. The Tigers were 27 of 53 from the field for 51 percent.

Edwardsville dominated the game from the outset, leading 16-9 at the end of one and 37-20 at the half. In the third period, the Tigers erupted for a 23-9 run to completely take control of the contest.

The Lady Tigers play at Belleville East on Tuesday, with junior varsity at 6 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m. and host Belleville West at 6 p.m. for junior varsity on Thursday and 7:30 p.m. for the varsity game.

