EDWARDSVILLE - Led by Makenzie Silvey, Edwardsville's girls basketball team continued its winning ways with a 74-28 thrashing of Granite City on Tuesday night at Granite City.

Edwardsville led 18-8 at the end of one quarter, 44-11 at halftime, 63-19 at the end of three and outscored the Warriors 11-9 in the final period for the final score of 74-28.

Silvey connected on 7 of 14 shots and made four of five free throws for 22 points. Kate Martin added 13 points, while Rachel Pranger and Criste’on Waters each had 11 points. Quierra Love had seven points, Myriah Noodel-Haywood and Jaylen Townsend added four points each. Lauren Taplin rounded out the Tigers’ scoring with 2 points.

Edwardsville is now 23-0 overall and 11-0 in Southwestern Conference girls’ basketball action. Granite City falls to 9-11 overall, 2-9 in the Southwestern Conference. The Tigers will become SWC champs for the eighth straight time with a victory over East St. Louis Thursday at Edwardsville.

