Silver Award Girl Scouts Honored At Recognition Of Excellence Ceremony Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GLEN CARBON – When Girl Scout Cadettes focus on an issue they care about, learn the facts, and take action to make a difference, they gain the confidence and skills that will catapult them to lifelong success. It all adds up to the Girl Scout Silver Award – the highest honor a Cadette in grades 6-8 can achieve.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to announce this year’s class of Silver Award Girl Scouts who were honored at the annual Recognition of Excellence ceremony on Sunday, May 15. Congratulations to all our Silver Award Girl Scouts! Troop #74 from the Belleville/Swansea area Project: Encouraging Students to Recycle

Aria Brown Troop #74 from the Belleville/Swansea area Project: Preserving Pollinators

Kyleigh Bagby Troop #121 from the ClinClair area Project: Humane Society Enrichment Walk

Isabelle Tripp

Elizabeth White

Kate Wittenstrom Troop #163 from the O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights area Project: Busy Blankets

Abigail McDaniel Troop #164 from the O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights area Project: Donation Drive for the Homeless

Reegan Countryman

Paige Hundley

Megan Lightfoot

Hailey Noakes Troop #177 from the O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights area Project: Titan Topping

Addison Baldus

Jocelyn Hennon

Isabel Pajares

Lilliana Roberson Troop #177 from the O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights area Project: Youth Room Makeover

Katelyn Berger

Graciella Favela

Madison Prindable

Claire Weinhoeft Troop #203 from the Belleville/Swansea area Project: Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School – Little Library

Natalie Hall

Hannah Shore

Kennedi Truitt Troop #225 from the ClinClair area Project: The Camp Resource Book

Julia Henderson

River Jakob

Breann Labbee

Kalli Labbee Troop #238 from the ClinClair area Project: Military Kids Day Out

Miranda Cornejo

Ariel Hollingsworth Troop #427 from the Belleville/Swansea area Project: Thirsty Thinking

Emma Gasparich

Christine North

Karolina North

Abby Siegel

Lexie Siegel Article continues after sponsor message Troop #513 from the ClinClair area Project: Deployment Aid

Cori Jones

Madison Wright Troop #576 from the Waterloo area Project: Gaga Ball Pit at Saint Paul UCC

Ava Scherle Troop #578 from the Troy/St. Jacob area Project: Outdoor Library Space for All

Emily Geisen

Madilyn Mitchell

Adelaide Mumper

Isabella Vullo Troop #734 from the ClinClair area Project: Sports at the Sportsman’s Club

Lynn Shirley Troop #876 from the East St. Louis area Project: East St. Louis Little Library

Bailey Beverly

Natalie Crockett

J’Ani Humphrey

D’Nyah Jefferson Troop #934 from the ClinClair area Project: Anxiety Cards and Journals

Alyssa Logan Troop #2216 from the Edgar/Clark Counties area Project: GaGa Spectacular

Harmony Brackett

LilyAnn Mullins

Kayellen Stewart Troop #8081 from the North Randolph County area Project: Senior Ball Fun

Aliana Smith Troop #8461 from the Clinton/Washington Counties area Project: Library for All

Hannah Callahan

Ava Hunter

Sarah Landis

Tessa Schroder Troop #8559 from the North Randolph County area Project: Story Hour to Share

Gracie Jolley Troop #8643 from the Jefferson County area Project: Love in Bloom

Madison McConnaughay Troop #8646 from the Jefferson County area Project: S.H.A.R.E – Silver Project Helping Aid with Resources and Education

Reagan Robison Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.