Silver Award Girl Scouts Honored At Recognition Of Excellence Ceremony

GLEN CARBON – When Girl Scout Cadettes focus on an issue they care about, learn the facts, and take action to make a difference, they gain the confidence and skills that will catapult them to lifelong success. It all adds up to the Girl Scout Silver Award – the highest honor a Cadette in grades 6-8 can achieve.

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is pleased to announce this year’s class of Silver Award Girl Scouts who were honored at the annual Recognition of Excellence ceremony on Sunday, May 15. Congratulations to all our Silver Award Girl Scouts!

Troop #74 from the Belleville/Swansea area

Project: Encouraging Students to Recycle
Aria Brown

Troop #74 from the Belleville/Swansea area

Project: Preserving Pollinators
Kyleigh Bagby

Troop #121 from the ClinClair area

Project: Humane Society Enrichment Walk
Isabelle Tripp
Elizabeth White
Kate Wittenstrom

Troop #163 from the O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights area

Project: Busy Blankets
Abigail McDaniel

Troop #164 from the O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights area

Project: Donation Drive for the Homeless
Reegan Countryman
Paige Hundley
Megan Lightfoot
Hailey Noakes

Troop #177 from the O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights area

Project: Titan Topping
Addison Baldus
Jocelyn Hennon
Isabel Pajares
Lilliana Roberson

Troop #177 from the O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights area

Project: Youth Room Makeover
Katelyn Berger
Graciella Favela
Madison Prindable
Claire Weinhoeft

Troop #203 from the Belleville/Swansea area

Project: Sister Thea Bowman Catholic School – Little Library
Natalie Hall
Hannah Shore
Kennedi Truitt

Troop #225 from the ClinClair area

Project: The Camp Resource Book
Julia Henderson
River Jakob
Breann Labbee
Kalli Labbee

Troop #238 from the ClinClair area

Project: Military Kids Day Out
Miranda Cornejo
Ariel Hollingsworth

Troop #427 from the Belleville/Swansea area

Project: Thirsty Thinking
Emma Gasparich
Christine North
Karolina North
Abby Siegel
Lexie Siegel

Troop #513 from the ClinClair area

Project: Deployment Aid
Cori Jones
Madison Wright

Troop #576 from the Waterloo area

Project: Gaga Ball Pit at Saint Paul UCC
Ava Scherle

Troop #578 from the Troy/St. Jacob area

Project: Outdoor Library Space for All
Emily Geisen
Madilyn Mitchell
Adelaide Mumper
Isabella Vullo

Troop #734 from the ClinClair area

Project: Sports at the Sportsman’s Club
Lynn Shirley

Troop #876 from the East St. Louis area

Project: East St. Louis Little Library
Bailey Beverly
Natalie Crockett
J’Ani Humphrey
D’Nyah Jefferson

Troop #934 from the ClinClair area

Project: Anxiety Cards and Journals
Alyssa Logan

Troop #2216 from the Edgar/Clark Counties area

Project: GaGa Spectacular
Harmony Brackett
LilyAnn Mullins
Kayellen Stewart

Troop #8081 from the North Randolph County area

Project: Senior Ball Fun
Aliana Smith

Troop #8461 from the Clinton/Washington Counties area

Project: Library for All
Hannah Callahan
Ava Hunter
Sarah Landis
Tessa Schroder

Troop #8559 from the North Randolph County area

Project: Story Hour to Share
Gracie Jolley

Troop #8643 from the Jefferson County area

Project: Love in Bloom
Madison McConnaughay

Troop #8646 from the Jefferson County area

Project: S.H.A.R.E – Silver Project Helping Aid with Resources and Education
Reagan Robison

Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois serves nearly 5,000 girls and engages over 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 counties in Southern Illinois. Call 800-345-6858 or email customercare@gsofsi.org. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit organization supported by United Ways, businesses, and individual donors throughout the region.

