EDWARDSVILLE - A silent protest was held at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Tuesday, April 18 to start conversations about sexual violence and prevention. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

SIUE’s Counseling Services and Prevention Education and Advocacy Center (PEACe), in partnership with Call for Help, Inc., invited students to join together in holding signs featuring awareness messages to support survivors and end sexual assault.

“The silent protest was about visibility,” said Samantha Dickens, MSW, SIUE PEACe coordinator. “We gathered at the center of campus to capture attention and engage people. We wanted to show a strong, diverse group of allies and supporters who are willing to work to end sexual violence.”

Rebecca McCormic, a graduate student in the clinical psychology program, stood with the group, holding a sign that read, “Your story is important.”

“Victims of sexual assault may not come forward, because they feel as if they need to be silent,” she said. “Supporting them in a silent protest is a good way to speak without actually speaking and show our support.”

Call for Help, the only dedicated rape crisis center for Madison, Monroe, St. Clair and Washington Counties, organizes such silent protests.

“Campus sexual assault is a major issue, so we were excited to partner with SIUE to bring our message to this campus,” said Melissa Tutterow, director of development and communication with Call for Help. “Hopefully, as students pass by they’re talking about it with each other. Sexual assault is not an easy topic to talk about, so we just want to start conversations.”

“Our PEACe program is working hard to make sustainable change on campus,” Dickens said. “It’s about peer education for prevention and bystander intervention. It is also focused on policy change, since on college campuses, policy speaks loudly, and it lasts. Students engaging students leaves a lasting impression.

A confidential advisor is available for students through SIUE Counseling Services, located in the Student Success Center, room 0222. For more information, call 618-650-2842 or visit siue.edu/counseling.

Call for Help, Inc. helps people overcome a variety of personal crises, ranging from sexual assault and poverty, to homelessness and mental illness. It changes lives by giving people skills and support that empower them to overcome emotional and physical crisis. It equips individuals to overcome crisis, trauma, and homelessness through stabilization, transitional and support programs to help them achieve their maximum potential for daily living.

