SIKESTON, MO. — Officer Henry Franklin of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety was killed in the line of duty on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, while serving a warrant in Mississippi County, the department confirmed Tuesday.

Franklin, a member of the Sikeston DPS Tactical Team, was shot by a person concealed inside a residence during a mutual aid call on Oct. 6, 2025. The department described the loss as tragic and expressed condolences to Franklin’s family.

Franklin joined the Sikeston Department of Public Safety in June 2013 and served as the handler for K9 Odin. He was also a retired Army veteran who completed two tours in Iraq.

“Our department has suffered an unimaginable loss,” said Sikeston Department of Public Safety Director James McMillen. “We ask that you keep Franklin’s family and our department in your prayers.”

Born and raised in Charleston, Franklin is survived by his wife, Leah, their four children, his mother, Sally Turner Doyle, and his sister Amy Eastman.

Sikeston Mayor Greg Turnbow has ordered that flags in the city fly at half-staff through the end of the day of Franklin’s funeral.

Further details regarding memorial services and ways to support the family will be announced in the coming days.

