ALTON - As an effort to raise awareness of National Children’s Dental Health Month for February, SIHF Healthcare is reminding parents of the importance of promoting good dental care habits for their children.

“Developing good habits at an early age helps children to get a good start on a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums,” says Megan Preville, DMD at SIHF Healthcare in Centreville.

As soon as teeth appear in the mouth, decay can occur. One of the risk factors for early childhood caries (sometimes called baby bottle tooth decay or nursing mouth syndrome) is frequent and prolonged exposure of a baby’s teeth to liquids, such as fruit juice, milk, or formula, which all contain sugar.

Once a child turns one year old or if they have a tooth prior to that age, parents need to schedule regular bi-annual checkups. Just as with an adult visit, a child’s dentist will give their teeth thorough cleanings to remove plaque build-up and food debris they cannot remove on their own. By allowing a dentist to conduct bi-annual cleanings, the chances of bacteria growing and causing pain, discomfort, or disease are less and less.

In addition to promoting regular dental check-ups, SIHF Healthcare encourages parents to create healthy dental habits for their children.

Article continues after sponsor message

Steps to take for good dental hygiene in children include:

Brushing their teeth twice a day when they are a baby

Teach them to brush twice a day when they get older

Using fluoride toothpaste

Avoiding sugary foods and drinks

Providing a healthy diet that promotes strong teeth and bones

“With proper care, a balanced diet and regular dental visits, your child’s teeth can remain healthy and strong,” says Preville.

At SIHF Healthcare, our dental team aims to provide the highest quality of oral healthcare to your child. For our dentists, the care they provide is more than simply fixing a dental problem. It is about educating patients and their parents on the importance of good dental care at home and proper oral hygiene practices. For more information about our dental services or to find a location near you, visit: https://www.sihf.org/patient-care-services/dental-care.

About SIHF Healthcare

SIHF Healthcare operates a network of 30 health centers across 11 Illinois counties with more than 160 medical providers who deliver comprehensive healthcare services including: adult, family, women’s health, pediatrics, dental services for children, behavioral health, and population health services. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF Healthcare is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information or to find the nearest provider, visit www.sihf.org.

More like this: