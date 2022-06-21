SIHF Healthcare Participates In National HIV Testing Day

BELLEVILLE - SIHF Healthcare and the St. Clair County Health Department are partnering to provide free HIV testing in observance of National HIV Testing Day. Testing will be available from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday, June 27, at Walgreens, located at 5890 North Belt West, Belleville, Illinois. This year’s testing is part of the Greater Than AIDS and Walgreens National HIV Community Partnership.

“We provide HIV/AIDS services, including testing, provider referrals, counseling, and any additional services that a patient may qualify for,” said Larry Mayhew, Ryan White Program Manager at SIHF Healthcare. “The June 27 testing day is just another way for us to reach out to help people know their HIV status and to get healthcare and other assistance if they are positive.”

To learn more about HIV services or to get more information on rapid HIV testing, call SIHF Healthcare’s Community Programs department at 618-482-7175.

