SIHF Healthcare Hosts Stay Healthy Juneteenth Event

EAST ST. LOUIS - SIHF Healthcare is hosting a stay healthy Juneteenth celebration event on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 12 pm – 4:30 pm at SIHF Healthcare, 100 North 8th Street, East St. Louis, Illinois.

Available services provided at the event will include school physicals, blood pressure checks, COVID testing, COVID vaccines/boosters, HBA1c testing, free insurance enrollment, and assistance scheduling healthy women appointments.

“We want to help our community celebrate Juneteenth with a healthy twist,” said Hyacinth Burrage, health center manager. “We will also have some giveaways for the children, including Gateway Grizzlies tickets and a boy's and a girl's bicycle with helmets.

“Come out and celebrate with us! Appointments are not required for services at this event,” she added.

Free hot dogs, water, juice, and chips will be provided to attendees. In addition, there will be fun activities for the kids.

