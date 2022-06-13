SIHF Healthcare Hosts Stay Healthy Juneteenth Event

EAST ST. LOUIS - SIHF Healthcare is hosting a stay healthy Juneteenth celebration event on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 12 pm – 4:30 pm at SIHF Healthcare, 100 North 8th Street, East St. Louis, Illinois.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Available services provided at the event will include school physicals, blood pressure checks, COVID testing, COVID vaccines/boosters, HBA1c testing, free insurance enrollment, and assistance scheduling healthy women appointments.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We want to help our community celebrate Juneteenth with a healthy twist,” said Hyacinth Burrage, health center manager. “We will also have some giveaways for the children, including Gateway Grizzlies tickets and a boy's and a girl's bicycle with helmets.

“Come out and celebrate with us! Appointments are not required for services at this event,” she added.

Free hot dogs, water, juice, and chips will be provided to attendees. In addition, there will be fun activities for the kids.

More like this:

Alton Police Lieutenants Christner and Stinnett Honored for First Responder Wellness Initiatives
2 days ago
Caritas Family Solutions Raises Over $265,000 at the 12th Annual Heart & Soul Gala
Feb 20, 2025
Local Aesthetic Physician Speaks at International Medical Show in Miami  
Mar 25, 2025
For Your Health – Healthy Eating Tips for National Nutrition Month  
Mar 8, 2025
IDPH Celebrates “30 Days of Public Health” to Highlight Vital Role of Those who Protect Us
5 days ago

 