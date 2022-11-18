BETHALTO - SIHF Healthcare is hosting a free HIV testing event on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 8 am – 4 pm at SIHF Healthcare, 2 Terminal Drive, Suite 8, Bethalto, Illinois.

“Ending the HIV epidemic requires us to first recognize and address the social challenges our patients face and to increase access to services in our communities,” says Lawrence Mayhew, Program Manager. “We are here to serve those in need of our services, by providing the tools they need to stay healthy, regardless of their HIV status,” notes Mayhew.

Our team aims to be sensitive, non-judgmental, and supportive of anyone participating in this event regardless of age, gender, lifestyle, religion, or sexual orientation. Our services are completely confidential.

For more information or to register for this event, call 618.258.8460.

