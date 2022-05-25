SIHF Healthcare Employee Wins 2022 Excellence in Clinical Education Award

BUNKER HILL- SIHF Healthcare is pleased to announce that staff member James Nanney, PA-C, has been awarded the 2022 Excellence in Clinical Education Award from Doisy College of Health Sciences at Saint Louis University. Nanney serves as a Physician Assistant at SIHF Healthcare located at 144 N. Washington Street, Bunker Hill, Ill.

The nomination letters submitted by colleagues and students recognized his many significant contributions to fostering student learning during their fieldwork experience. Nanney has been the only preceptor in the Physician Assistant program to be nominated every year for the last 12 years.

His practice-specific knowledge and passion for communicating and engaging in their learning experience as an educator and role model has prepared them to be the competent and compassionate health care professionals of the future.

“I’d like to personally congratulate James on receiving this well-deserved honor,” said Cathy Sabolo, Health Center Manager at SIHF Healthcare in Bunker Hill. “He is an employee who is extremely passionate about the work he does and is a true representation of what our values stand for.”

To make an appointment with James Nanney, please visit https://www.sihf.org/provider/64-jim-nanney or call (618) 585-6290.

About SIHF Healthcare

SIHF Healthcare operates a network of 30 health centers across 11 Illinois counties with more than 160 medical providers who deliver comprehensive healthcare services including: adult, family, women’s health, pediatrics, dental services for children, behavioral health, and population health services. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF Healthcare is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information or to find the nearest provider, visit www.sihf.org.

