Centreville – February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, and SIHF Healthcare and Touchette Regional Hospital are marking the occasion to highlight the importance of dental health to a child’s overall health.

Dr. Gary Lindsay, a dentistry program chair for SIHF Healthcare, says, “The good news is that despite its pervasiveness, children’s tooth decay is almost entirely preventable with good oral hygiene practices at home and regular dental care with trusted professionals.”

SIHF Healthcare offers an extensive dental health program for children with exams, cleanings and fluoride treatments, sealants, restorative care including fillings and stainless steel crowns, and extractions.

Touchette Regional Hospital collaborates with SIHF, as well as Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine, to operate the Special Needs Dentistry. According to Touchette, children with special needs may take medication that compromises the health of their teeth, or they may have developmental or physical disabilities that make daily dental hygiene especially challenging.

The Special Needs Dentistry offers preventative and restorative dental care with options available depending on the needs of the child. Care is provided in one of three environments:

