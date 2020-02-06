Centreville – February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, and SIHF Healthcare and Touchette Regional Hospital are marking the occasion to highlight the importance of dental health to a child’s overall health.

Dr. Gary Lindsay, a dentistry program chair for SIHF Healthcare, says, “The good news is that despite its pervasiveness, children’s tooth decay is almost entirely preventable with good oral hygiene practices at home and regular dental care with trusted professionals.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIHF Healthcare offers an extensive dental health program for children with exams, cleanings and fluoride treatments, sealants, restorative care including fillings and stainless steel crowns, and extractions.

Touchette Regional Hospital collaborates with SIHF, as well as Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine, to operate the Special Needs Dentistry. According to Touchette, children with special needs may take medication that compromises the health of their teeth, or they may have developmental or physical disabilities that make daily dental hygiene especially challenging.

The Special Needs Dentistry offers preventative and restorative dental care with options available depending on the needs of the child. Care is provided in one of three environments:

More like this:

Busey Bank Helps SIHF In Belleville Enhance Medical Services
5 days ago
OSF Saint Anthony's Celebrates A Century Of Caring and Compassion In 2025
3 days ago
Budzinski Introduces Bipartisan Bill to Bring More Health Care Providers to Rural Communities
Feb 11, 2025
JCH Foundation Donates LifeVac Devices To Enhance Safety In Jersey County Restaurants  
Mar 26, 2025
Business and Organization Closings For Monday, Jan. 6, 2025
Jan 5, 2025

 