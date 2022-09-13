COLLINSVILLE - SIHF Healthcare and Collinsville Community Unit School District 10 have entered into a new partnership that includes a school-based health center at Collinsville Middle School, 9649 Collinsville Road, Collinsville, Illinois.

The SIHF Healthcare health center will offer school and sports physicals, immunizations, and COVID testing; treat basic health conditions, such as colds, coughs, earaches, sore throats, etc.; and issue referrals for behavioral health services.

Alison Underwood, Director of Special Education, said, "This collaborative relationship bridges the gap in identifying students needing physicals, immunizations or medical treatment that starts with our Illinois State Board of Education Award of Excellence winning Collinsville Health Staff referring students in need to the comprehensive SIHF team. This is a wonderful opportunity for students and staff to be able to be seen quickly to address health concerns and be able to return to school.”

The health center is in the Collinsville Middle School; however, students, teachers, and staff from any district building will be able to be seen by the SIHF Healthcare provider. Services will be available Monday – Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. Appointments may be made, but are not required, by calling 618-578-5701.

“We look forward to serving the students, teachers and staff of the Collinsville school district,” noted Bryan Ferrell, Operations Director for Mobile and School-Based Services at SIHF Healthcare. “Students will be seen regardless of their insurance status, so no student will be turned away from receiving care.”

One of the benefits of SIHF Healthcare, a federally qualified health center, is the acceptance of all State of Illinois health plans, most commercial insurance plans, as well as seeing students without health insurance. Their Smart Pay plan offers a sliding fee based on family size and income.

Both the SIHF Healthcare website (www.sihf.org) and the school district website (www.kahoks.org) offer more information and consent forms in English and Spanish for parents to complete prior to being seen for most health center services.

While a ceremonial ribbon cutting was held September 13, the new partnership began with the opening of the 2022-2023 school year. The current provider is Morgan Dillon, PA-C.

