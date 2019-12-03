SIHF Healthcare discusses staying healthy during the holiday season. There are a variety of precautions that can be taken to prevent illness this year.

For most people, the holiday season is a busy time of year. This time is usually filled with a lot of back and forth to events, big meals and stress resulting in one’s own personal health being pushed aside. SIHF Healthcare wants you to understand the importance of staying healthy during the holiday season.

“Now that we are in the midst of the Holiday season, we urge our patients to take all necessary precautions to stay healthy.” says Kylie Garbe, FNP-C at SIHF Healthcare in Olney. “This goes beyond having a flu shot. While the flu shot fights the flu, other factors can break down your immune system. Especially during the holidays, people have a tendency to eat unhealthily and be under more stress. Both of these do in fact break down the immune system.”

Some ways to recognize a weak immune system include digestive issues, common cold symptoms and fatigue. There are a variety of ways to boost your immune system and stay healthy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is a great reference for staying healthy this holiday season. The CDC lists 12 ways to stay healthy. The list includes: sanitize, dress appropriately, stress management, don’t drink and drive, avoid smoking, wear a seatbelt during commutes, visit your doctor as needed, get vaccinations, monitor children with food and toys, practice fire safety, be mindful when preparing food, and eat healthy and stay active.

At SIHF Healthcare, our staff is dedicated to ensuring patients receive the best quality of care all year round. We encourage you to schedule a visit with one of our providers for a wellness check. Contact a health center near you to schedule a visit. https://www.sihf.org/health-centers

