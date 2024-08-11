COLLINSVILLE — The Collinsville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the area of Hillside Drive and State Route 157 around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire throughout the house. Several other area fire departments were called in to assist with the blaze.

The heavy presence of fire trucks contributed to significant traffic congestion on State Route 157.

The house sustained major damage due to the fire. However, no injuries were reported.

