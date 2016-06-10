EDWARDSVILLE - Two long time Edwardsville residents celebrated the grand opening of their new business on Friday, June 3 with an official ribbon cutting in association with the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce.

Arif and Karen Pyarali, both SIUE alumni and 30-year Edwardsville residents, officially opened their sign business, Signarama, located at Club Centre Plaza along IL-157 in Edwardsville.

Shahid Pyarali, oversees the day-to-day operations assisted by his son, Safeer Pyarali and Gloria Selvey. The store specializes in all types of signage includingoutdoor, indoor, banners, letters and graphics, trade show displays and exhibits, vehicle graphics and lettering and custom business signs.

One of the more noticeable projects that Signarama has completed in the city was the design and installation of the large neon orange “Tiger Country” sign in front of the EHS Winston Brown Track & Field Complex.

Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton spoke about how important it is for emerging small businesses to make an impact and give back to the community.

“Small businesses are the backbone of this community,” Patton said. “We had a big announcement yesterday about Amazon coming with 1000 jobs. That’s just more opportunity for our small businesses. I met with these gentlemen a couple of weeks ago and I think they have some wonderful ideas.”

Arif thanked everyone in attendance for their support and looks forward to a positive relationship with the community.

The shop opened for business in 2015 but the formal grand opening, was held in the form of a “block party” including business neighbors, Joe’s Pizza, Taj Indian Cuisine and Tropical Sno.

The festivities included sign displays from Signarama as well as food from Joe’s Pizza and Taj Indian Cuisine, face painting and snow cones from Tropical Sno, a bounce house, DJ music and the Edwardsville Police Department’s D.A.R.E officers provided free fingerprinting for the kids.

Signarama is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For any sign inquiries you may visit the store, call at 618-692-0300 or view what’s available online at www.signarama-edwardsville.com..

